FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Technology
Sports
South Asia
Pictures
#Oil report
January 25, 2018 / 7:18 AM / a day ago

Anglo American reports 5 pct rise in 2017 output

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Miner Anglo American on Thursday reported a 5 percent increase in 2017 output citing improved productivity and the removal of less profitable ounces.

Its De Beers diamond unit increased production 22 percent while copper and coking coal were broadly flat.

Kumba Iron Ore in South Africa increased output by 8 percent.

“The 5 percent increase for the full year reflects our ongoing focus on productivity and was achieved despite the removal of unprofitable and higher cost platinum and metallurgical coal,” CEO Mark Cutifani said in a statement.

Reporting by Barbara Lewis; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.