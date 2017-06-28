FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-AngloGold mulls 8,500 jobs at struggling South African mines
June 28, 2017 / 11:50 AM / a month ago

CORRECTED-AngloGold mulls 8,500 jobs at struggling South African mines

1 Min Read

(Corrects headline, first paragraph to show AngloGold is considering job cuts)

JOHANNESBURG, June 28 (Reuters) - Africa's biggest gold miner AngloGold Ashanti is considering retrenching 8,500 mine workers as part of its restructuring of its South African business "to ensure their viability", sending its shares lower.

The company which employs 28,000 people, said the retrenchment is part of restructuring of the company’s production and cost base in its South African business.

In May, AngloGold reported a 16 percent drop in first-quarter profit following a decline in South African production, and said it was reviewing its South African operations to restore their margin and ensure their recovery. (Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg; Editing by James Macharia)

