LUANDA, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Angola’s inflation slowed to 25.18 percent year-on-year in August from 27.29 percent in July, data on the national statistics agency’s website showed.

Price increases on a month-on-month basis fell to 1.59 percent in August from 1.69 percent previously. (Writing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by Tiisetso Motsoeneng)