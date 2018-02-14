FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Winter Olympics
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Sports
Pictures
Oil report
February 14, 2018 / 7:34 PM / Updated 19 hours ago

Hungary to invest $172 mln in Angolan economy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LUANDA, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Hungary will invest 172 million dollars in the Angolan economy through various projects including a line of credit through its export-import bank, the European nation’s trade minister said on Wednesday in Luanda.

Hungarian foreign and trade minister Péter Szjjárto said companies from Hungary operating in Angola, mainly in the agriculture and energy sectors, would make the investments resulting in a 16-fold increase in bilateral trade, according to state media agency Angop. Szjjárto was meeting with Angolan vice-president Bornito de Sousa. (Reporting by Herculano Coroado; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.