FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Angola’s Sonangol says settled dispute with Cobalt International Energy
Sections
Featured
Full Brexit in January 2021 as EU sets transition deadline
WORLD
Full Brexit in January 2021 as EU sets transition deadline
Offshore oil searches back in fashion - just not in Asia
Oil Exploration
Offshore oil searches back in fashion - just not in Asia
Broad not up to it, Cook has 'scars', says Australia's Johnson
CRICKET
Broad not up to it, Cook has 'scars', says Australia's Johnson
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
December 19, 2017 / 9:28 PM / Updated a day ago

Angola’s Sonangol says settled dispute with Cobalt International Energy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LUANDA, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Angola’s state oil company Sonangol said on Tuesday it had settled all disputes with Cobalt International Energy and would pay the U.S. oil firm $500 million for its stakes in two offshore oil blocks.

Cobalt had filed arbitration requests in May seeking in excess of $2 billion due to the impact of failed extension talks on its attempts to sell offshore blocks 20 and 21 in Angola.

Sonangol said it would pay $150 million by Feb. 23 and a further $350 million by July 1. (Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer; Editing by Gareth Jones)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.