Angola's president says austerity key to economic recovery

LUANDA, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Angola’s President Joao Lourenco said on Monday that there could be no economic recovery without austerity measures, ruling out salary increases for civil servants for now.

“When the economy is a little better, it’s only right that it should move the national salary, but now it would not be very advisable,” Lourenco told reporters at a media event to mark 100 days in office. Lourenco took over last year from Jose Eduardo dos Santos, who stood down after 38 years. (Reporting by Herculano Coroado; Writing by Joe Brock; Editing by Peter Graff)