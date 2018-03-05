FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 28, 2018 / 1:09 PM / a day ago

CORRECTED(OFFICIAL)-UPDATE 2-Fire erupts at Angola oil facility - state oil firm

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects headline and second paragraph after Schlumberger corrected its statement)

LUANDA, Feb 28 (Reuters) - A fire erupted at a facility used by U.S. oil services company Schlumberger NV at Angola’s oil logistics hub in the capital Luanda, the chairman of state-run oil company Sonangol said on Wednesday.

Schlumberger, the world’s largest oilfield services group, said in a statement that the fire spread into but did not start at the Schlumberger base. There were no injuries and a fire brigade responded, it said.

Employees from oil majors BP and Total were also evacuated from the area, a source told Reuters.

“There is a large fire at the Schlumberger facility in Sonils,” Sonangol Chairman Carlos Saturnino told a news briefing on the company’s financial results and oil production.

“We don’t know much more at present but should have more information by this afternoon,” he said.

The extent of the fire could not be independently verified by Reuters.

In January Schlumberger reported a net loss of $1.51 billion, down from $1.69 billion in 2016. (Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer and Herculano Coroado Editing by James Macharia, Jeffrey Benkoe and David Goodman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
