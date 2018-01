LUANDA (Reuters) - Angola’s President Joao Lourenco said on Monday he may change the leadership of the country’s $5 billion sovereign wealth fund, depending on the results of an external inquiry into its performance and governance due to be completed in coming days.

Joao Lourenco speaks at a media conference in Luanda, Angola, August 22, 2017. REUTERS/Stephen Eisenhammer/Files

The fund is run by Jose Filomeno dos Santos, son of former President Jose Eduardo dos Santos, who was succeeded by Lourenco last year.