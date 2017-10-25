FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Anthem's individual insurance business turning a profit- CEO
October 25, 2017 / 12:56 PM / a day ago

Anthem's individual insurance business turning a profit- CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Anthem Inc’s individual insurance plans created under the Affordable Care Act broke even in the third quarter as customer health costs fell and the No. 2 U.S. health insurer said it now expects a slight profit for the business line in 2018.

Chief Executive Officer Joseph Swedish said during a conference call with analysts on Wednesday that the company expected enrollment in the business to decline by 70 percent after halving the number of regions where it sells plans. (Reporting by Caroline Humer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

