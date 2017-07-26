FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US health insurer Anthem's profit rises nearly 10 pct
July 26, 2017 / 10:11 AM / 14 days ago

US health insurer Anthem's profit rises nearly 10 pct

1 Min Read

July 26 - U.S. health insurer Anthem Inc on Wednesday reported a nearly 10 percent increase in quarterly profit, helped by higher enrollment and a rise in premium rates.

Anthem's results come a day after Senate Republicans narrowly agreed to open debate on a bill to end Obamacare, but the party's seven-year effort to roll back Democratic President Barack Obama's signature healthcare law still faces significant hurdles.

Anthem said net income rose to $855.3 million, or $3.16 per share in the second quarter ended June 30, from $780.6 million, or $2.91 per share, a year earlier.

Total operating revenue climbed to $22.20 billion from $21.27 billion. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

