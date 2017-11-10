Australia court approves A$50 mln ANZ settlement with regulator

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd said on Friday the Federal Court of Australia had approved its payment of a total of A$50 million ($38.41 million) as part of a settlement with the securities regulator over accusations it manipulated the bank bill swap rate.

ANZ, which had initially said it would defend itself against the allegations, reached an agreement last month to settle the case brought by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission. ($1 = 1.3019 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Stephen Coates)