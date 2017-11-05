FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia's ANZ to close retail banking business in the Philippines
November 5, 2017

Australia's ANZ to close retail banking business in the Philippines

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd (ANZ) said on Monday it would close its Philippine retail banking business as big Australian banks try to shed capital-intensive assets amid stiffer bank capital rules.

“This decision is in line with ANZ’s strategic priority to simplify the bank and improve capital efficiency,” the bank said in a statement, adding the move would allows it to focus its resources on its institutional banking operations in the Southeast Asian nation. (Reporting by Rushil Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney)

