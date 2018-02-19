Australia's ANZ reports fall in Q1 impaired assets

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd (ANZ) said on Tuesday its impaired assets fell 9.3 percent in the first quarter, helped by a reduction in impaired assets in its New Zealand division.

Gross impaired assets over the three months ended Dec. 31 fell to A$2.16 billion ($1.71 billion) from A$2.38 billion in the September quarter, with a total provision charge of A$202 million, ANZ said.

The bank’s common equity tier 1 ratio was 10.82 percent as at Dec. 31, higher than 10.6 percent as at Sept. 30, it said.