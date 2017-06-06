FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
AO World full-year revenue up on strong online sales
#RBIPolicyReview
#Technology
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Monsoon rains to stay weak in key regions for next 2 weeks
top news
Monsoon rains to stay weak in key regions for next 2 weeks
PM wants probe of harassment charges against Imran Khan
PAKISTAN
PM wants probe of harassment charges against Imran Khan
Movie Review: Jab Harry Met Sejal
Editor's Picks
Movie Review: Jab Harry Met Sejal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
June 6, 2017 / 6:43 AM / 2 months ago

AO World full-year revenue up on strong online sales

1 Min Read

June 6 (Reuters) - British online retailer AO World reported a 17 percent rise in full-year revenue on Tuesday, driven by strong sales in the UK and Europe through its website.

AO World, which sells everything from washing machines and fridges to vacuum cleaners and TVs, said revenue for the year ended March 31 rose to 701.2 million pounds ($907.98 million) from 599.2 million pounds a year earlier.

Website sale in the UK rose 14.5 percent to 557.9 million, pushing total UK revenue up by 12.7 percent.

However, the company warned that it expects the first-quarter growth rate in the UK to slow significantly, citing a challenging trading environment in the UK and strong comparatives from a year ago. ($1 = 0.7723 pounds) (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru, editing by Louise Heavens)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.