MOVES-U.S. managing director of trader AOT Energy departs - sources

HOUSTON, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Lance Perdue, managing director for energy commodities trader AOT Energy Americas in Houston, has left, three sources familiar with the matter said on Friday.

It was not immediately clear where he was going. Swiss-based AOT Energy did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Perdue served as managing director for AOT Energy Americas since August 2016, and before that spent three and a half years as a commercial manager for the trader.

Prior to joining AOT Energy he held senior positions at Glencore and Cargill. (Reporting by Liz Hampton in Houston and Devika Krishna-Kumar in New York Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)