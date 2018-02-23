MOVES-U.S. managing director of trader AOT Energy departs - sources

(Adds additional trader departure, background)

HOUSTON, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Lance Perdue, managing director for commodities trader AOT Energy Americas in Houston, has left, three sources familiar with the matter said on Friday.

It was not immediately clear where he was going. Swiss-based AOT Energy did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Perdue had served as managing director for AOT Energy Americas since August 2016. He started at AOT Energy as a commercial manager in 2014, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Before joining AOT Energy he held senior positions at commodity traders Glencore and Cargill.

Kristen Procinsky, a crude oil trader for AOT Energy, has also left the company in recent weeks, two sources said.

It was not immediately clear where Procinsky was headed.

AOT Energy previously operated under the name Astra Transcor Energy. In 2015, the Frère Group, Astra’s controlling shareholder, agreed to a management buyout.

In 2016, management and some employees agreed to acquire a 49 percent stake in the new parent company, AOT Holding, with an option to acquire the remaining stake in coming years. (Reporting by Liz Hampton in Houston and Devika Krishna Kumar in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Jonathan Oatis)