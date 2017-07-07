FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
Paramount Resources to buy Apache subsidiary for C$459.5 million
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Economy
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Ousted PM Sharif starts defiant 'caravan' to hometown
Pakistan
Ousted PM Sharif starts defiant 'caravan' to hometown
Tech-savvy farmers a new hope for Japan's agriculture sector
Japan
Tech-savvy farmers a new hope for Japan's agriculture sector
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
July 6, 2017 / 10:48 PM / a month ago

Paramount Resources to buy Apache subsidiary for C$459.5 million

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Canadian oil producer Paramount Resources Ltd (POU.TO) said on Thursday that it would buy the Canadian subsidiary of U.S. oil and gas firm Apache Corp (APA.N) for C$459.5 million ($353.7 million USD).

The Calgary-based energy company plans to buy Apache Canada Ltd, and fund the deal with cash on hand and no debt. The deal requires regulatory approvals and is expected to close in August.

A sale of Apache Canada would mark the Houston-based company's exit from the country, the latest international oil firm to sell Canadian operations in favour of concentrating on U.S. shale plays.

Apache has said it planned to streamline and focus on its operations in the United States, North Sea and Egypt.

Apache said with the sale to Paramount and two earlier deals signed in June involving Canadian assets, total proceeds from the three sales would amount to about $713 million.

It plans to use the funds finance a portion of Apache's 2017-18 capital expenditures, reduce debt and improve the liquidity of the company. The sales will enable Apache to reduce "significant" liabilities associated with asset retirement obligations in Canada.

Separately, Paramount also said it entered into an agreement with petroleum and natural gas company Trilogy Energy Corp (TET.TO), in which the company would buy the remaining 85 percent of the common shares and non-voting shares of Trilogy.

Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by G Crosse and Bill Trott

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.