FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Apache says Q4 non-U.S. oil output misses its forecast
Sections
Featured
EU calls on Myanmar to free Reuters journalists
Myanmar
EU calls on Myanmar to free Reuters journalists
Pakistani journalist critical of military escapes kidnap attempt
South Asia
Pakistani journalist critical of military escapes kidnap attempt
How courts help companies keep sexual misconduct under cover
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
How courts help companies keep sexual misconduct under cover
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
January 9, 2018 / 12:32 PM / 2 days ago

Apache says Q4 non-U.S. oil output misses its forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Apache Corp on Tuesday estimated oil production from its international operations missed its forecast for the fourth quarter, partly due to unexpected delays and the underperformance of its projects in the North Sea.

The company estimated production from non-U.S. operations was 138,000 to 140,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d), compared with the 150,000 to 156,000 boe/d it forecast in October.

However, Apache estimated its production in the United States was at the high end of its forecast of 218,000 to 224,000 boe/d for the latest quarter.

Shares of Apache, which is scheduled to report full fourth-quarter results next month, were down 1.4 percent at $45.27 in premarket trading. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.