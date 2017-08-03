FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Oil producer Apache posts profit in second quarter
August 3, 2017 / 12:25 PM / 2 months ago

Oil producer Apache posts profit in second quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - U.S. oil and gas producer Apache Corp reported a profit in the second quarter compared to a year-earlier loss, helped partly by lower expenses.

The Houston-based company said net income attributable to common stock was $572 million, or $1.50 per share in the second quarter ended June 30, compared to a loss of $244 million, or 65 cents per share, a year earlier. (bit.ly/2fbO9jI)

Revenue was about flat at $1.38 billion. (Reporting by Anirban Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

