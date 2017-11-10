FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's Xi says globalisation is an irreversible trend
November 10, 2017 / 8:08 AM / 3 days ago

China's Xi says globalisation is an irreversible trend

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DANANG, Vietnam, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Globalisation is an irreversible trend but the world must work to make it more balanced and inclusive, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Friday.

Xi told leaders gathered in the Vietnamese resort city of Danang for the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit that China will significantly ease market access restrictions and treat all foreign businesses in the country as equals. (Reporting by Michael Martina and A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Nick Macfie)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
