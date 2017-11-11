FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Putin, Trump agree to defeat IS in Syria - Kremlin
November 11, 2017 / 6:55 AM / 2 days ago

Putin, Trump agree to defeat IS in Syria - Kremlin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DANANG, Vietnam, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump, in a joint statement on Syria, agreed to continue joint efforts on fighting Islamic State until it is defeated, the Kremlin said on Saturday.

The two leaders also confirmed their commitment to Syria’s sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity and called on all parties to the Syrian conflict to take an active part in the Geneva political process.

Moscow and Washington agree there is no military solution to the conflict, according to the text of the joint statement published on the Kremlin’s website. (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk and Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Stephen Coates)

