FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Putin, Trump approve joint statement on Syria-Kremlin
Sections
Featured
Showing signs of weakness
India Markets Weekahead
Showing signs of weakness
Some women say Bollywood failing to address harassment
Bollywood
Some women say Bollywood failing to address harassment
U.S. to promote 'universal access' to fossil fuels
Climate Talks
U.S. to promote 'universal access' to fossil fuels
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
November 11, 2017 / 6:15 AM / 2 days ago

Putin, Trump approve joint statement on Syria-Kremlin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump approved a joint statement on Syria after a brief contact at the APEC summit in Vietnam, Russian news agencies quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying on Saturday.

The statement had been prepared specifically for the presidents’ meeting in the Vietnamese city of Danang on the sidelines of the summit, Peskov was quoted as saying.

Reporting by Christian Lowe; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Stephen Coates

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.