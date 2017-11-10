FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Putin and Trump shake hands, exchange words at APEC summit -agencies
November 10, 2017 / 2:54 PM / a day ago

Putin and Trump shake hands, exchange words at APEC summit -agencies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump greeted each other at an APEC summit in Vietnam, shook hands and exchanged a few words, Russian news agencies reported on Friday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the APEC summit in Danang, Vietnam November 10, 2017. Sputnik/Konstantin Zavrazhin/Kremlin via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY.

Trump approached Putin at a photo session of world leaders in the Vietnamese city of Danang and gave him a friendly slap on the shoulder, agencies reported.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was cited by the RIA news agency as saying that the two men had not held any talks yet however, something Moscow has been trying to set up for days.

Reporting by Andrew Osborn; Writing by Polina Nikolskaya; Editing by Andrew Osborn

