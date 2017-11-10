Moscow getting contradictory signals from USA on Putin-Trump meeting: Kremlin

DANANG, Vietnam (Reuters) - Moscow has been receiving contradictory signals from the United States on a possible meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin meeting and U.S. President Donald Trump in Vietnam, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

Peskov also told reporters Putin would meet Trump on the sidelines of APEC summit in Vietnam “one way or another”.

The White House said on Friday Trump will not have a separate meeting with his Russian counterpart.