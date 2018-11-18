Asia-Pacific leaders fail to reach consensus on APEC communique

Leaders pose for a family photo ahead of the retreat session during the APEC Summit in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea November 18, 2018. Front row (L to R): Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Brunei's Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Chile's President Sebastian Pinera, China's President Xi Jinping, Papua New Guinea's Prime Minister Peter O'Neill, Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, Malaysia's Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, Indonesia's President Joko Widodo, Hong Kong's Chief Executive Carrie Lam. Back Row (L to R): Mexico's Undersecretary for Foreign Trade Juan Carlos Baker Pineda, New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, Peru's Foreign Minister Nestor Popolizio, Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte, Russia's Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, South Korea's President Moon Jae-in, Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-o-cha,Vietnam's Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Taiwanese delegate to APEC Morris Chang. REUTERS/David Gray

PORT MORESBY (Reuters) - A Chinese official said on Sunday that Asia-Pacific leaders could not issue the traditional communique at the end of the regional APEC forum, held in Papua New Guinea (PNG).

PNG will instead issue a “chairman’s statement”, said Zhang Shaogang, director-general of China’s international department at the Ministry of Commerce.

Conflicting visions for the region had made it difficult to draft a summit communique, PNG Foreign Minister Rimbink Pato told Reuters earlier on Sunday, as the United States and China revealed competing ambitions for the region.