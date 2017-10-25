FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Arab Petroleum Investments sets final pricing for $500 mln sukuk -lead
Sections
Featured
Doms of Varanasi make a living among the dead
INDIA INSIGHT
Doms of Varanasi make a living among the dead
Global growth? Sure. But still not much inflation pressure
Reuters Poll
Global growth? Sure. But still not much inflation pressure
Japan's automakers tuning up to rekindle youthful passion for cars
Autos
Japan's automakers tuning up to rekindle youthful passion for cars
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 25, 2017 / 8:46 AM / a day ago

Arab Petroleum Investments sets final pricing for $500 mln sukuk -lead

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Arab Petroleum Investments Corporation (APICORP) has set the final price guidance for a planned $500 million sukuk at 110 basis points over mid-swaps, with the Islamic bonds expected to price within a range of 5 basis points below or above that figure, a document from one of the banks leading the deal showed on Wednesday.

Orders for the bonds, which will price on Wednesday, were in excess of $2.3 billion, but the size of the deal has been set at $500 million, the document showed.

APICORP, a development bank headquartered in Saudi Arabia rated Aa3 by Moody‘s, has hired Bank ABC, Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank, Emirates NBD Capital, First Abu Dhabi Bank, HSBC, KFH Capital and Standard Chartered Bank to lead manage the deal.

Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.