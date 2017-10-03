India's Apollo Tyres launches share sale to raise up to $229 million

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India’s Apollo Tyres Ltd has launched a share sale to institutions to raise up to 15 billion rupees ($229 million), according to a filing on Tuesday.

The company is selling shares at 238 rupees apiece, a 2.5 percent discount to the closing share market price on Tuesday of 244.15 rupees, according to a separate deal termsheet seen by Reuters.

The base deal size is 12 billion rupees with an upsize option of 3 billion rupees.

JM Financial, Kotak and UBS are the banks managing the share sale.

($1 = 65.5250 Indian rupees)