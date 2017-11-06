Apple Inc announces six-part us dollar bond sale: lead

NEW YORK (IFR) - Apple Inc has announced a six-part US dollar bond sale ahead of expected pricing on Monday.

The logo of Apple (AAPL) is seen in Los Angeles, California, United States, April 22, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/Files

The tech giant, rated Aa1/AA+, is five, seven, offering investors fixed-rate tranches with two, three, 10 and 30-year tranches.

The five and seven-year bonds have longer maturity dates of January 13 2023 and 2025.

Initial price guidance has been respectively set at US Treasuries plus 35bp area, 45bp area, 55bp area, 75bp area, 87.5bp area and 112.5bp area, respectively.

Proceeds are slated for general corporate purposes, including stock buybacks and dividend payments.

Bookrunners are Bank of America Merrill Lynch, JP Morgan and Goldman Sachs.