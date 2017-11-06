FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Apple Inc announces six-part us dollar bond sale: lead
Sections
Featured
Emboldened cow vigilantes in India deny Muslims their livelihood
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
Emboldened cow vigilantes in India deny Muslims their livelihood
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Child abuse, animal cruelty: Texas gunman's violent past
Texas Shooting
Child abuse, animal cruelty: Texas gunman's violent past
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money News
November 6, 2017 / 1:07 PM / Updated 20 hours ago

Apple Inc announces six-part us dollar bond sale: lead

John Balassi

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (IFR) - Apple Inc has announced a six-part US dollar bond sale ahead of expected pricing on Monday.

The logo of Apple (AAPL) is seen in Los Angeles, California, United States, April 22, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/Files

The tech giant, rated Aa1/AA+, is five, seven, offering investors fixed-rate tranches with two, three, 10 and 30-year tranches.

The five and seven-year bonds have longer maturity dates of January 13 2023 and 2025.

Initial price guidance has been respectively set at US Treasuries plus 35bp area, 45bp area, 55bp area, 75bp area, 87.5bp area and 112.5bp area, respectively.

Proceeds are slated for general corporate purposes, including stock buybacks and dividend payments.

Bookrunners are Bank of America Merrill Lynch, JP Morgan and Goldman Sachs.

Reporting By Paul Kilby; Editing Jack doran

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.