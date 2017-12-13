FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Apple to invest $390 million in chipmaker Finisar
December 13, 2017 / 11:33 AM / Updated an hour ago

Apple to invest $390 million in chipmaker Finisar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Apple Inc said on Wednesday it would invest $390 million in Finisar Corp, which it will use to build out a plant in Texas to make chips that power popular iPhone features such as face ID, animojis and portrait-mode selfies.

FILE PHOTO: The Apple logo is pictured inside the newly opened Omotesando Apple store at a shopping district in Tokyo June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino/File Photo

The award will be part of Apple’s $1 billion “Advanced Manufacturing Fund” to foster innovation and create jobs, Apple said in a statement.

Finisar will use the funds to transform a shuttered, 700,000-square-foot manufacturing plant in Texas to a facility developing vertical-cavity surface-emitting laser (VCSEL) chips.

Shares of Finisar were up nearly 17 percent at $22.50 in premarket trading, while Apple shares were flat.

Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza

