French prosecutor launches probe into Apple planned obsolescence - judicial source
January 8, 2018 / 8:31 PM / Updated 16 hours ago

French prosecutor launches probe into Apple planned obsolescence - judicial source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Jan 8 (Reuters) - A French prosecutor has launched an investigation of U.S. tech giant Apple over alleged deception and planned obsolescence of its products following a complaint by a consumer organisation, a judicial source said on Monday.

The investigation, opened on Friday, will be led by French consumer fraud watchdog DGCCRF, part of the Economy Ministry, the source said.

A French consumer association called “HOP” -- standing for “Stop Planned Obsolescence” -- filed a legal complaint. (Reporting by Yann Le Guernigou; Writing by Bate Felix; Editing by Adrian Croft)

