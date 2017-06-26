FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a month ago
RPT-Apple working with Hertz to test self-driving technology - BBG
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
Indian security forces in Kashmir
Indian security forces in Kashmir
June 26, 2017 / 7:12 PM / a month ago

RPT-Apple working with Hertz to test self-driving technology - BBG

2 Min Read

(Repeats with no change to text)

June 26 (Reuters) - Apple Inc is leasing a small fleet of cars from rental company Hertz Global Holdings Inc to test self-driving technology, Bloomberg reported on Monday.

Hertz shares were up 13.5 percent at $10.82, while shares of Apple were slightly down.

Apple is renting Lexus RX450h sport-utility vehicles from Hertz's Donlen fleet-management unit, according to the Bloomberg report, citing documents released recently by the California Department of Motor Vehicles. (bloom.bg/2tdqm8n)

The iPhone maker is concentrating on technology for self-driving cars, Chief Executive Tim Cook said earlier this month in an interview with Bloomberg.

Hertz and Apple were not immediately available for comment.

Alphabet Inc's self-driving car unit Waymo announced a similar partnership with Avis Budget Group Inc , earlier on Monday, to offer fleet support and maintenance services for its fleet of autonomous vehicles. (Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

