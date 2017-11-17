FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Apple pushes launch of HomePod smart speaker to early 2018
November 17, 2017

Apple pushes launch of HomePod smart speaker to early 2018

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Apple Inc has pushed the launch of its HomePod smart speaker to early next year from December, the company said on Friday.

“We can’t wait for people to experience HomePod ... but we need a little more time before it’s ready for our customers. We’ll start shipping in the US, UK and Australia in early 2018,” an Apple spokeswoman said via email.

Apple introduced the voice-controlled HomePod in June. The speaker, which can make music suggestions and adjust home temperatures, takes aim at Amazon.com Inc’s Alexa feature and Echo devices. (Reporting by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru; editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

