February 15, 2018 / 6:36 PM / a day ago

Some Apple iPhones crash on Telugu script bug - report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 15 (Reuters) - A bug in some versions of Apple Inc’s operating systems is causing iPhones to crash when a single character in Telugu, an Indian language, is sent to the device or even typed in text editor, the Verge reported on Thursday.

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Devices running iOS 11 are affected and crash when any application receives the character, according to the report. (bit.ly/2BvdZYZ)

Apps become unresponsive, including Apple’s iMessage and third-party applications like WhatsApp, Gmail and Facebook messenger, according to the tech website.

However, some apps like Telegram and Skype seem to be unaffected, according to the Verge report, which said Italian blog Mobile World spotted the bug.

The bug also affected macOS versions of Safari and Messages, but Apple’s public beta version of iOS 11.3 is unaffected, the Verge reported. (Reporting by Shariq Khan and Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

