iPhone market share slips in October-quarter: research firm
December 5, 2017 / 12:51 PM / 2 days ago

iPhone market share slips in October-quarter: research firm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 5 (Reuters) - The market share of Apple Inc’s iPhone declined in key regions in the three months ended October, hurt by the unavailability of the iPhone X during that time, research firm Kantar Worldpanel ComTech said on Tuesday.

In the United States, the share of iOS - the iPhone’s operating system - declined to 32.9 percent from 40.6 percent a year ago, data from Kantar showed.

IOS share also fell in Japan and big European markets, while Google's Android gained share in most markets, Kantar said. (bit.ly/2jgOZe1) (Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

