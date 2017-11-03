Frankfurt-listed Apple shares up four percent on third-quarter, iPhone X prospects

LONDON (Reuters) - Frankfurt-listed shares in Apple Inc rose 4 percent on Friday, after the iPhone maker published better-than-expected earnings and reassured investors over production delays of its latest iPhone X model.

A customer uses the new face-recognition software on the new iPhone X inside the Apple Store in Regents Street in London, Britain, November 3, 2017. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Around 1100 GMT, Apple shares traded at new record highs around 150 euros on the German bourse. The company said late on Thursday after the close of stock market trading that earnings were better-than-expected, and also offered rosy forecast for the holiday shopping season.

European suppliers of Apple also enjoyed strong gains, with Dialog Semi up 3 percent, AMS 2.7 percent, Infineon 1.6 percent and STMicro 1.6 percent.