Irish court rejects appeal against $1 billion Apple data centre

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ireland’s High Court on Wednesday rejected an appeal against Apple’s plans to build an 850 million euro ($1 billion)data centre in Ireland, clearing the way for the project to proceed.

FILE PHOTO: A man looks at the screen of his mobile phone in front of an Apple logo outside its store in Shanghai, China on July 30, 2017. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

A judge said there were no grounds to appeal after some residents objected on environmental grounds.

Apple in February 2015 announced plans to build the data centre in a rural location in the west of Ireland to take advantage of rich green energy sources nearby.

($1 = 0.8595 euros)