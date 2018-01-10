FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Jimmy Iovine says not leaving Apple: Variety
Sections
Featured
Sensex gains, Nifty above 10,600
Live
Market Jockey
Sensex gains, Nifty above 10,600
Stuck in petroleum Catch-22
China
Stuck in petroleum Catch-22
Assange name in Ecuador civil registry fuels citizenship talk
World
Assange name in Ecuador civil registry fuels citizenship talk
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
January 10, 2018 / 11:48 AM / Updated 21 hours ago

Jimmy Iovine says not leaving Apple: Variety

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Music mogul Jimmy Iovine is committed to staying at Apple Inc’s music streaming service, according to a report by Variety on Tuesday.

Chairman of Interscope Geffen A&M Jimmy Iovine reacts to a question during the University of Southern California's Schwarzenegger Institute for State and Global Policy inaugural Symposium in Los Angeles California, September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas/File Photo

"I am committed to doing whatever Eddy [Cue], Tim [Cook] and Apple need me to do, to help wherever and however I can, to take this all the way," Iovine told the publication in an interview. (bit.ly/2CX1xmI)

Last week, Billboard magazine reported that Iovine would leave Apple Music in August. The report also stated that his departure is likely timed to his Apple shares fully vesting.

“All this stuff you’re seeing in the newspapers, let me tell you, my stock vested a long time ago,” Iovine told Variety.

Iovine, best known as the co-founder of Interscope Records, joined Apple in 2014 after the company bought Beats Electronics, a company that he co-founded with hip-hop artist and producer Dr Dre for $3 billion.

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.