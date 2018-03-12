FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Technology News
March 12, 2018 / 7:04 PM / in 2 hours

Apple Music hits 38 million paid subscribers

Stephen Nellis

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Apple Inc’s (AAPL.O) streaming music service now has 38 million paid subscribers, up from 36 million in February, the company said on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Apple is seen at a store in Zurich, Switzerland November 22, 2016. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Apple is locked in race for subscribers with Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O), Alphabet Inc’s (GOOGL.O) Google and others as streaming music becomes the dominant form of paid music consumption. Apple’s number compares to 71 million premium subscribers at the end of 2017 at industry leader Spotify, which plans to list shares in the coming weeks on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SPOT.

Apple said Eddy Cue, senior vice president of internet software and services, disclosed the most recent subscriber number for Apple Music at the South by Southwest festival in Austin, Texas.

Amazon Music Unlimited has 16 million paying subscribers, and Pandora Media Inc (P.N) has 5.48 million total subscribers. Google does not release paid subscriber numbers for its service, Google Play Music.

    Apple, Spotify, Google and other services charge $9.99 a month for music. Amazon offers its service to members who already pay for its Prime membership, which includes shipping, video content and other benefits, for $7.99 per month.

    Reporting by Stephen Nellis; Editing by David Gregorio

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
