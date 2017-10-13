FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Qualcomm files lawsuits in China to ban iPhones - Bloomberg
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
October 13, 2017 / 5:10 PM / in 8 days

Qualcomm files lawsuits in China to ban iPhones - Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Qualcomm Inc filed lawsuits in China, seeking to halt the manufacture and sale of Apple Inc’s iPhones in the country, Bloomberg reported on Friday.

Qualcomm filed the suits in a Beijing intellectual property court, claiming patent infringement and is seeking injunctive relief, Bloomberg said, citing a Qualcomm spokeswoman. (bloom.bg/2z6qMwu)

Apple’s shares were up marginally, while Qualcomm shares were little changed in afternoon trading.

Apple is waging a global legal battle on Qualcomm’s long-held practice of charging a percentage of the total price of iPhones and other Apple devices as a licensing fee for its patents.

Apple and Qualcomm did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
