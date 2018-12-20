Technology News
December 20, 2018 / 4:15 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

German court rules Apple infringed Qualcomm patent

1 Min Read

MUNICH (Reuters) - A German court ruled on Thursday that iPhone maker Apple Inc infringed a hardware patent of Qualcomm Inc and said the U.S. company could no longer sell some iPhone models in Germany which contain a particular component.

The ruling is not final as Apple can appeal to a higher court, judge Matthias Zigann told the court.

The German case is Qualcomm’s third major effort to secure a ban on Apple’s lucrative iPhones over patent infringement allegations after similar court efforts in the United States and in China, one of which resulted in Chinese court ordering a ban on sales of some iPhones there earlier this month.

Reporting by Joern Poltz, writing by Emma Thomasson, editing by Tassilo Hummel

