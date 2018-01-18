FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 18, 2018 / 5:32 PM / a day ago

Italy's anti-trust opens probe into Apple, Samsung phone complaints

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Italy’s antitrust has opened a probe into allegations that Apple Inc. and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd used software updates deliberately to speed up the ageing process of their products.

The antitrust body said in a statement it would investigate whether the two firms made their products obsolete to stimulate new purchases.

Apple acknowledged last month that iPhone software had the effect of slowing down some phones with battery problems, but denied that it had ever done anything to intentionally shorten the life of a product. (Reporting by Crispian Balmer)

