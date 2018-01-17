FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Market Jockey
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Technology
Sports
South Asia
Pictures
#Technology News
January 17, 2018 / 9:30 PM / Updated 18 hours ago

Apple issues $2,500 bonuses to employees after new tax law - Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Apple Inc (AAPL.O) told its employees on Wednesday that the iPhone maker is issuing a bonus of $2,500 worth of restricted stock units following the new U.S. tax reform, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

    The company will begin issuing stock grants to most employees worldwide in the coming months, the report said. (bloom.bg/2Bbwv4R)

    Earlier in the day, Apple said it would make about $38 billion in one-time tax payments on its overseas cash, one of the largest corporate spending plans announced since the passage of the tax cut signed by U.S. President Donald Trump.

    Reporting by Sonam Rai in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.