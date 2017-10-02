FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US paper maker Appvion files for bankruptcy
October 2, 2017 / 4:24 AM / in 16 days

US paper maker Appvion files for bankruptcy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Paper maker Appvion Inc and some of its subsidiaries filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Sunday, the company said.

Appvion listed assets in the range of $100 million-$500 million and liabilities in the range of $500 million-$1 billion, the Delaware bankruptcy court filing showed.

The company said it has obtained a commitment for $85 million in new debtor-in-possession financing from a group of its first lien lenders. (Reporting by Kanishka Singh; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

