Feb 16 (Reuters) - Apricus Biosciences Inc said on Friday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration declined to approve Vitaros, a cream-based treatment for erectile dysfunction, in its present form.

The FDA flagged certain safety concerns related to an ingredient in the drug, which was first rejected by the regulator a decade ago. (Reporting by Tamara Mathias in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)