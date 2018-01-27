Jordan's Arab Bank group says 2017 net profit unchanged at $533 mln

AMMAN, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Jordan’s largest lender, Arab Bank Group, said on Saturday its 2017 net profit came to $533 million, barely changed from $532.7 million with revenues coming mainly from core banking activities.

The bank, one of the Middle East’s major financial institutions, said operational profits rose 12 percent without factoring exchange-rate fluctuations.

Total loans rose 6 percent to $25.1 billion while deposits rose slighty to $33.8 billion at the end of last year compared with $33.6 billion in the same period the previous year. (Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)