FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Winter Olympics
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Singapore Airshow
Sports
Budget 2018
Pictures
#Financials
February 9, 2018 / 2:49 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-Arab Bank verdict thrown out, triggering settlement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 9 (Reuters) - 2Nd u.s. Circuit court of appeals ruled in lawsuit accusing arab bank of facilitating attacks linked to hamas by handling financial transactions Appeals court says parties agreed to forgo retrial if verdict were thrown out, and instead a specified sum of money will be paid to plaintiffs u.s. Appeals court throws out verdict against arab bank in case over attacks in israel, citing error in jury instructions -- court ruling Appeals court says parties had also entered confidential settlement whose terms depended on the outcome of its decision

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.