September 11, 2018 / 12:34 PM / Updated an hour ago

Aramco taps China Harbour Engineering for two drilling islands

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Aramco said on Tuesday it has awarded China’s Harbour Engineering Arabia a contract to construct two drilling islands under the company’s Berri Increment Program (BIP).

The logo of Saudi Aramco is seen at Aramco headquarters in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia May 23, 2018. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah/File Photo

The BIP will allow Aramco to produce an additional 250,000 barrels per day of Arabian light crude oil from the Berri oilfield off Saudi Arabia’s east coast, taking output to 500,000 barrels per day.

The project will be completed by 2020, the company said.

Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh, writing by Aziz El Yaakoubi; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
