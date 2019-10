An employee rides a bicycle next to oil tanks at Saudi Aramco oil facility in Abqaiq, Saudi Arabia October 12, 2019. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo

DUBAI (Reuters) - The initial public offering (IPO) of state-owned oil producer Saudi Aramco will be announced ‘”very very soon”, Chairman Yassir al-Rumayyan was quoted as saying by al-Arabiya television.