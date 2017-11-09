FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saudi Aramco signs $4.5 bln oil, gas deals
November 9, 2017

Saudi Aramco signs $4.5 bln oil, gas deals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DHAHRAN, Saudi Arabia, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Saudi Aramco on Thursday signed agreements worth $4.5 billion with firms from Europe, the United States, China and the United Arab Emirates for oil and gas projects in the kingdom.

The companies are Spain’s Tecnicas Reunidas, Italy’s Saipem , China Petroleum Pipeline, U.S. McDermott, Jacobs Engineering and National Petroleum Construction of Abu Dhabi.

The signing took place at the company’s headquarters in Dhahran.

Reporting by Reem Shamseddine, editing by David Evans

