BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The world’s largest steelmaker ArcelorMittal reported on Friday higher-than-expected first-quarter earnings, helped by a sharp pick-up in metal prices.

FILE PHOTO: Rolled up steel sits in the ArcelorMittal Dofasco steel plant in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, March 13, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Blinch/File Photo

The company said outlook for 2018 had improved as the year progressed.

The company’s first-quarter core profit (EBITDA) rose 13 percent year-on-year to $2.51 billion, above the average $2.33 billion expected in a Reuters poll of 10 analysts.